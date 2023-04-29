HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Enbridge comprises 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

