High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLNFF opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.