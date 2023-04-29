Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

