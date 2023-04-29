Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,098,000 after acquiring an additional 310,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

