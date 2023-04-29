Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $182.40 and a 12-month high of $335.53. The company has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

