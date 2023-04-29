Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $671.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,549. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.39 and a 200 day moving average of $690.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.