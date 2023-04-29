Holistic Financial Partners Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 3,342,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,530. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

