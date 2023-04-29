Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

LULU stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.93. 1,013,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

