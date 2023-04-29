Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 5,428,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

