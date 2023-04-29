Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

