Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 27,552 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

