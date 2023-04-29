Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,775,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

