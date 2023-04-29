Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,936,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.