Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 189,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 2,733,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

