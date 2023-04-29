Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $137.20. 462,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,495. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

