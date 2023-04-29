holoride Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85,985.99 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $85,985.99 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.91 or 0.06508828 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03250971 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $66,998.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.