Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %
HZNP stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
