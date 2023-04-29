Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

HZNP stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

