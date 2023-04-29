Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
