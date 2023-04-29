Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hub Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

