Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.69

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.69 and last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 132985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

