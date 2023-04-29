IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

