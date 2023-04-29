IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.17.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.25.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

