IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.25-8.55 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

Insider Activity at IDEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

