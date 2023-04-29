IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. IDEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.

NYSE:IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

