IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.