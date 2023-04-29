Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDRSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Idorsia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Idorsia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Idorsia has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.14.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

