IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. IDT comprises approximately 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IDT worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IDT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. 78,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,309. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

