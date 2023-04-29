IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 12,633 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 581,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 261,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

