IFP Advisors Inc Buys 16,077 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,069. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

