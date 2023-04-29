IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,353,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

