IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,889 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 11,329,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

