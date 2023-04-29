IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 41,137 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

