IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,422 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 503,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,153. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

