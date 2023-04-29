IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,208 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.34 and a 200-day moving average of $397.07. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

