IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,184 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of YMAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 81,700 shares. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile
