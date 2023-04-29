IFP Advisors Inc Sells 73,698 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,841,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

