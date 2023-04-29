Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,926 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.99% of Illumina worth $315,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,028. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $309.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

