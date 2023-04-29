Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.63. Immutep shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 122,451 shares traded.

Immutep Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immutep by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

