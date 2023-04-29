INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Down 0.6%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.20 ($29.11) and last traded at €26.50 ($29.44). 10,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.65 ($29.61).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.89) price target on INDUS in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $722.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

