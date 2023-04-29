Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in April

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -160.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

