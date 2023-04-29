Insider Buying: Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Director Buys $48,314.03 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMDGet Rating) Director Ting-Chuan Lee purchased 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,314.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ainos Stock Performance

AIMD stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Ainos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 397.93% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMDGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ainos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.