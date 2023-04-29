Insider Buying: Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Director Buys $48,314.03 in Stock

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) Director Ting-Chuan Lee purchased 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,314.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ainos Stock Performance

AIMD stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Ainos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 397.93% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ainos

Ainos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ainos, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AIMD Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ainos, Inc is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA.

