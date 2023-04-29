Insider Buying: Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 250,000 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 51,744,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AULT opened at $0.09 on Friday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

About Ault Alliance

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.