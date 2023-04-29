Insider Buying: Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE) Insider Acquires 189,000 Shares of Stock

Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX:TRE – Get Rating) insider Phil Russo purchased 189,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,429.00 ($20,422.15).

Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.

