Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells $12,009,594.60 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

