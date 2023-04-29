Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $644,600.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 354,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,800 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

