Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $6.43. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 6,460 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.