Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $6.43. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 6,460 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured Articles
