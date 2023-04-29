Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.04. The stock had a trading volume of 332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,154. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.83. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

