Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 41306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

