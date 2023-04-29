Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITGR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

ITGR opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,884,000 after buying an additional 68,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,214,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

