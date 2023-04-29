Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.43 to $3.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

