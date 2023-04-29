Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $168,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

